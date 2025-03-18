Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,579 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $292.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.65. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.10 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,501.14. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,067 shares of company stock worth $1,844,438 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

