Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.7 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $234.75 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

