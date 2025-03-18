Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 636,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000.

AAAU opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

