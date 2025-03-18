Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 319,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,720,000 after buying an additional 3,127,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,776,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,353,000 after buying an additional 492,080 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 818,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after buying an additional 78,668 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 738,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

