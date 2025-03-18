Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.1 %

RYAN stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,309.54. This trade represents a 39.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,451 shares of company stock valued at $18,293,293 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

