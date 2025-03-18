Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:R opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.94.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

