Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

