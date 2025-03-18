Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Silgan were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,140,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,972,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

