SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stake Boosted by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in SiTime by 705.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at SiTime

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,002 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $221,381.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,681 shares in the company, valued at $22,244,460.14. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,545. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $1,200,095 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SITM

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.