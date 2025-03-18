Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,686,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

JPM stock opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.