Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in UiPath by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UiPath by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 74,959 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 88,468 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATH opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.00.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

