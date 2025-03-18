Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 201.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUNR. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,760. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $7,250,066. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

