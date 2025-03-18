Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.