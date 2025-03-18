Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 415 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

