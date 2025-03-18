Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Short Interest Update

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,120,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 16,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $265,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,000.53. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

NYSE:SG opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 2.44.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

