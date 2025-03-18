Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.