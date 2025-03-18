UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

