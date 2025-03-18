US Bancorp DE Sells 15,403 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $186,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,084.50. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $607,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,092,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,204.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,452 shares of company stock worth $1,542,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

