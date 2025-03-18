US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in US Foods by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 66,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

US Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

USFD stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.