Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261,917 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $876,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $177.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average is $190.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $159.39 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.