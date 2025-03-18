Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 71,012 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,596.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.5 %

AHCO opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

