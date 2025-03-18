Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.75.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.31. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

