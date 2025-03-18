Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 778.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

