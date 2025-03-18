Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.