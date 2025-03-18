Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 155,144 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after buying an additional 439,281 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 201.1% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 327,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 218,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

AMPH opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

