Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,898 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FOX by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,606,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 212.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after buying an additional 977,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,008,000 after buying an additional 671,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FOX by 448.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 582,900 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Up 0.4 %

FOX opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

