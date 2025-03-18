Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $991.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

