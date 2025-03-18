Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,683 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 2,814.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 272,166 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

