Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,712 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after acquiring an additional 457,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,004,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,252,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 412,312 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

