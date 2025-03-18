Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,334 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 321.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 403.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 71.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 731.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 82,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

