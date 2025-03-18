Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 12,266 iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.