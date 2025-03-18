Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,255 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 243,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,143,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 92,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 84,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

