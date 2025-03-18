Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 8,463 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,143,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

