Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4,376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 126,734 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

