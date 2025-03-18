Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136,994 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Celanese by 6.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Celanese by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 147,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Celanese Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CE opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.