Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FMC by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

