Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $196,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. FMR LLC grew its position in Doximity by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Doximity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 472,565 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 219,448 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

