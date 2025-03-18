Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $207,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,173 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $35,703,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $20,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,128,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.