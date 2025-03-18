Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $232,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,129,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 721,629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,094,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 71,808 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,929,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 398,241 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $6,598,000. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.81%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

