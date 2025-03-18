Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $312,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RingCentral by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 27,590.6% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,845.60. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,089. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on RNG

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.