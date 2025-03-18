Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $331,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,434,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.85. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OBDC. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

