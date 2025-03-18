Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $80,000 in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. KBC Group NV grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 415.38%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

