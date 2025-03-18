Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 143,040 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,439 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,315,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

