Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

