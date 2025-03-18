Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

