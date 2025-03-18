Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.86.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
