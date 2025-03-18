Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 52,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WPP by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $57.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.20.

WPP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.9728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

WPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPP

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.