Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

