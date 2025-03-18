Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $22,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,085 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $10,583,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,161,000 after acquiring an additional 472,537 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

