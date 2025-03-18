Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 13.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

