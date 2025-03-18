Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 232,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,077,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 82,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

